The launch of the new Honor 20 series of phones is less than a month away, and we just got a look at a new render for the white gradient version. In this new render, we can see the white gradient back showing off a hint of pink along with the vertical row of four cameras in the top corner.

The Honor 20 Pro is expected to use a similar camera system to that of the P30 Pro, featuring the super cool periscope style camera with 5X optical zoom. There will also be a main imaging sensor that's rumored to be a Sony IMX600 along with a time-of-flight sensor to capture depth information.

This is actually the second render that's been leaked so far of the Honor 20 Pro (the first one to leak was of the teal color earlier this month). We've only seen the back so far, but a 6.1-inch OLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor is rumored to be on the front. On the inside, the Honor 20 Pro is expected to be packing the Kirin 980 with 6-8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, depending on the configuration you choose.