The launch of the new Honor 20 series of phones is less than a month away, and we just got a look at a new render for the white gradient version. In this new render, we can see the white gradient back showing off a hint of pink along with the vertical row of four cameras in the top corner.
The Honor 20 Pro is expected to use a similar camera system to that of the P30 Pro, featuring the super cool periscope style camera with 5X optical zoom. There will also be a main imaging sensor that's rumored to be a Sony IMX600 along with a time-of-flight sensor to capture depth information.
This is actually the second render that's been leaked so far of the Honor 20 Pro (the first one to leak was of the teal color earlier this month). We've only seen the back so far, but a 6.1-inch OLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor is rumored to be on the front. On the inside, the Honor 20 Pro is expected to be packing the Kirin 980 with 6-8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, depending on the configuration you choose.
If you're wondering when the Honor 20 series is expected to launch, we have this cryptic teaser from Honor to go by. After doing the math, you end up with the sum of 521 for May 21. So, it seems we don't have that much longer of a wait before we get to see these new phones in the flesh and find out if all the rumors were true.
Periscope down
Huawei P30 Pro
Most versatile phone camera around
The Huawei P30 Pro is big, beautiful, and expensive. Packed with every high-end spec you can hope for and the most versatile camera in any phone on the market, the P30 Pro is a power user's and photographer's dream phone.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.