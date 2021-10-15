The updated widget offers a number of useful shortcuts for navigating to your favorite destinations. Like the iOS 15 widget for Maps , the Android version offers shortcuts to your home, work, restaurants, and gas stations. Depending on the widget's size, you can add options for grocery stores, coffee shops, hotels, and takeout restaurants.

Google Maps is apparently picking up a new widget on Android that makes it easier to navigate right from your phone's home screen, one month after its iOS counterpart gained a similar capability .

The new widget was first spotted by a Redditor who goes by the handle u/Mathieu_G_Gagnon. It's part of a new beta update to Maps (v11.3.0), as per XDA Developers, and it's a handy feature to start navigating without having to open the full version of Maps and manually enter a destination.

Alongside the shortcuts, the widget also adds a search bar at the top to help you quickly find other destinations. It also seems there are only up to eight shortcuts that can be added to the widget if you expand its size.

For Android 12 devices, the widget adheres to the operating system's Material You dynamic theming. On some of the best Android phones that still run Android 11, it retains Maps' blue accent.

Google's latest update highlights the company's push to expand home screen controls for its apps. The search giant recently released new widgets for YouTube Music, Google Keep, and Drive.

The new Maps widget is apparently being rolled out as a server-side update. It's unclear when the update will be available to everyone.