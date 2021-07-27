New Galaxy Watch 4 leak shows off Samsung's Wear OS-based One UI skin

After high-resolution renders and 360-degree GIFs, promotional videos for the Galaxy Watch 4 series have now surfaced, courtesy of the folks over at SamMobile. The videos give us a quick look at Samsung's new One UI Watch interface, which will make its debut with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

As confirmed by Samsung already, both smartwatches will be running Google's new Wear OS 3 platform. The promo videos clearly show the presence of a Google Maps app and the Google Play Store on the wearables.

And the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic... pic.twitter.com/Hc4bC2Lhrj — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) July 27, 2021

Along with Google apps and services, we also get a look at some of the key health-tracking features of the upcoming smartwatches — including heart-rate monitoring, body fat composition, workout tracking, sleep tracking, and more. Unsurprisingly, the watches will have the Samsung Health and Bixby apps as well.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic models are rumored to come with circular AMOLED screens and Samsung's in-house developed Exynos W920 chipset. They are also tipped to feature blood pressure monitoring, ECG, an SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen saturation, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. While the Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to be the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Classic model will be a follow-up to the Galaxy Watch 3 — which is currently Samsung's best Android smartwatch.

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Watch 4 series at its Unpacked event on August 11. The company's next-gen foldables and the Galaxy S21 FE will also be unveiled at the same event.