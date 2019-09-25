As the name implies, the Echo Show 8 is essentially the same as the main Echo Show, save for the fact that it has an 8-inch HD display — putting it right in the middle of the other two Shows.

Amazon already has two members of the Echo Show family, and today, it's getting a third addition. Alongside the Echo Show and Echo Show 5, we now have the new Echo Show 8.

Amazon promises that the Echo Show 8 delivers "crisp audio", and along with a camera for video calls, the Echo Show 8 also has the Show 5's privacy shutter to physically cover the camera sensor when you aren't using it.

Not only do Amazon enthusiasts now have three Show sizes to choose from, Amazon has a perfect competitor for the Google Nest Hub. The Nest Hub also costs $130 and has a very similar feature-set compared to the Show 8, so it'll be interesting to see how the two stack up to one another.

The Echo Show 8 is available for pre-order now and will run you $129.

