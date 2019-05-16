Since smartphones because incredibly all those years ago, there have been numerous Call of Duty clones that haven't lived up to the hype. Fans of the franchise have been clamoring a proper mobile release, and recently, Activision announced that Call of Duty: Mobile is coming to previously unannounced regions like North America, South America, and Europe. Activision is teaming up with Chinese conglomerate Tencent to deliver the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play game that brings together maps, modes, weapons, and characters from across the Call of Duty franchise. Keep in mind that it's not being developed by Activision, but by Tencent's Timi studio. Previously, only modes like "Team Deathmatch," "Search and Destroy," and "Free-For-All" – in iconic maps like "Nuketown," "Crash," and "Hijacked" – were confirmed. Luckily, now we know much more about the upcoming experience. You can take a look at some of the main points below.

The settings menu offers a wide variety of ways to optimize Call of Duty: Mobile. You can choose whether to always be sprinting, adjust your sensitivity, choose how the gyroscope function works for aiming, and even tweak the camera's field of vision.

The biggest difference compared to Call of Duty on consoles is the ability to choose "Simple Mode" or "Advanced Mode" for your controls.

Simple Mode allows automatic firing when your crosshairs focus on an enemy.

Advanced Mode requires manual firing and the ability to choose how you're holding each weapon type.

Call of Duty: Mobile offers loadouts with a lot of customization options. At the main loadout screen, expect to pick a primary weapon, as well as a secondary weapon. Both of these can be tweaked with various attachments.

Characters like Alex Mason, John "Soap" MacTavish, and John Price will be playable.

Aside from Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All, and Search and Destroy, Call of Duty: Mobile should feature "Frontline," "Hardpoint," and "Domination." These support between eight and ten players.

Aside from Nuketown, Crash, and Hijacked, Call of Duty: Mobile should feature maps like "Crossfire," "Standoff," "Killhouse," and "Firing Range."

You can pre-register for Call of Duty: Mobile on Android and iOS at www.callofduty.com/mobile to receive access to the public beta coming this summer to select regions.

Are you excited about Call of Duty: Mobile? Let us know.

