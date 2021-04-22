What you need to know
- DICE has announced a brand new, standalone Battlefield game is coming to mobile devices in 2022.
- The company also detailed information regarding the future of the Battlefield series on consoles and PC.
- More information on both projects is expected to come later this year.
Battlefield is one of the biggest and most popular shooters available, and soon the world of Battlefield will be expanding. Today, DICE detailed the future of Battlefield, including a new mobile game and information on the next installment for consoles and PC.
In a recent announcement, DICE announced that in partnership with Industrial Toys, a brand new Battlefield experience will be coming to smartphones and tablets in 2022. According to the post, this will be a fully standalone game, and a completely different one from the current games that exist.
DICE notes that this is specifically being designed for mobile platforms, and the goal is to create a fully-fledged, skill-based experience for mobile players. The game will be entering a testing period ahead of launch next year, and DICE will be sharing more details ahead of the release to give players a heads up.
Elsewhere in the world of Battlefield, DICE has detailed the future of the Battlefield franchise on both consoles and PC. According to the company, they currently have the biggest team they've ever had working on a Battlefield game for consoles and PC.
Both Criterion and DICE LA are working on the project, and their development team in Gothenburg, Sweden is also helping as well. More information is expected to come throughout the year, but DICE promises to bring everything that fans love from Battlefield into the next game, including the large scale battles, game-changing destruction, and more. According to DICE, the company is almost ready to reveal more, and cautioned fans to be ready "soon" for more information.
What's the deal with Apple's new Podcast Subscriptions?
Apple's Podcast Subscriptions is trying to combine the crowdfunding of Patreon with the creation tools of Spotify and Anchor. Will it be successful, and how does it compare to other podcast monetization strategies?
The Marshall Mode II earbuds deliver great sound, but lack ANC
Marshall's first entry to the true wireless earbud space is a pair of great-sounding earbuds that perfectly exemplify the company's affinity for loud rock and roll. Save for a few omissions like active noise cancellation, the Mode IIs provide some welcome competition to alternatives from Samsung, Jabra, and Apple.
Android 12 features we love: Notifications keep getting better
Notifications have always been one of Android's strong points and Google never stops working on making them better. Android 12's new conversation class is the next big thing when it comes to keeping up to date.
Here are all the games you can play on Oculus Quest and Quest 2
The Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 have over 200 games and apps that both can play with some enhancements for the Quest 2 versions, and any Quest purchases transfer over to your new headset. Here are all Oculus Quest games currently available for both headsets, plus any announced and upcoming titles coming soon.