What you need to know
- Google is launching several new features for Android Auto on phones and cars.
- Users will be able to pay for gas using Google Assistant and Google Pay.
- Assistant Driving mode gets a new layout, while Android Auto brings music suggestions for easy access to your favorite tunes.
Google is announcing several changes to Android Auto that aim to improve the driving experience for users, whether on your phone or in your car.
As for the phone experience, Google Assistant Driving Mode is now rolling out with a new layout. Some users have already noticed this; the new dashboard features large, glanceable cards aimed at making it easier to access features during a drive, whether its music, navigation, the phone, and more.
Users will be able to access the new layout by saying, "Hey Google, let's drive," or by connecting to their car Bluetooth. Additionally, users will be able to say, "Hey Google, turn on auto-read," and Assistant will read incoming messages aloud, meaning you don't need to fiddle with your phone as much while you drive.
Google is also making it easy to pay for gas by partnering with more than 30,000 gas stations across the U.S. Now, when you visit Exxon and Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66, and 76 stations, you can say, "Hey Google, pay for gas," and Assistant will ask for the pump number, using Google Pay to complete the transaction.
Google says this will be the primary driving experience on the best Android phones and will roll out to devices with support for English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian.
As for Android Auto for cars, new features include new music and audio recommendations from Google Assistant, access GameSnacks for quick entertainment while you're parked, and also set certain apps to auto-launch with Android Auto.
There's also now support for dual-SIM phones and Work Profiles, allowing drivers to select which SIM to make calls and texts from and displaying work-related meetings and messages during your commute.
Lastly, Waze is getting a refresh on Android Auto, with an updated layout that prioritizes navigation while keeping other elements out of the way. The update also includes touchpad support, night mode, and lane guidance support.
Google says that these new Android Auto features "will be available soon" on compatible cars.
Review: Death Stranding Director's Cut is THE expansion for new players
Death Stranding Director's Cut is a great upgrade on the PS5, but its content is filled with both great additions for new players and enjoyable distractions for returning ones.
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is the best foldable you're not going to buy
Marketing is a powerful tool. More powerful than a spec sheet. The Duo 2 looks like a fine but not at all sexy product because that's how Microsoft showed it to us.
Top 5 Google Drive tips and tricks
Google Drive is almost universally known as the best cloud storage system available. If you're using it to keep your data, here are some neat tips and tricks to use Google Drive even more efficiently.
Drive safely with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant with these accessories
Even if you don't have a fancy infotainment system, you can benefit from the experience of having a smart assistant on the road with you. These are the best car accessories for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.