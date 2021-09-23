Google is announcing several changes to Android Auto that aim to improve the driving experience for users, whether on your phone or in your car.

As for the phone experience, Google Assistant Driving Mode is now rolling out with a new layout. Some users have already noticed this; the new dashboard features large, glanceable cards aimed at making it easier to access features during a drive, whether its music, navigation, the phone, and more.

Users will be able to access the new layout by saying, "Hey Google, let's drive," or by connecting to their car Bluetooth. Additionally, users will be able to say, "Hey Google, turn on auto-read," and Assistant will read incoming messages aloud, meaning you don't need to fiddle with your phone as much while you drive.