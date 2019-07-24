Netflix had a less-than-stellar quarter, bringing in just 2.7 million subscribers worldwide against a projected 5 million. The streaming service lost subscribers in the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade, and with that particular market hitting a saturation point, Netflix is increasingly looking to other regions for growth.

India is an obvious market just because of its sheer scale, and although Netflix made its debut in the market three years ago, it hasn't gained much momentum in the country. A lot of that has to do with the pricing: Netflix's most affordable plan in India cost ₹499 ($7.25), putting the service out of reach of most potential customers. To put things into context, Hotstar — India's leading video streaming platform — costs ₹999 ($14.50) a year, providing unlimited access to its catalog in HD as well as live sporting action. A Prime subscription costs the same amount, and you get two-day deliveries on Amazon along with free access to Prime Video.

Netflix is now looking to amend the situation by rolling out a mobile-only plan for customers in the country. The plan costs ₹199 ($3) a month, and lets users stream SD content on one mobile device or tablet. That's less than half of the cost of the Basic plan, but there's a caveat: if you're on the mobile-only plan, you won't be able to cast content to another device.

The $3 mobile-only plan is Netflix's best bet for making inroads into the Indian market.

That said, it is a smart move by Netflix to roll out a mobile-only plan in India. After all, India is a mobile-first market, and a vast majority of multimedia consumption happens on smartphones. Netflix is well aware of that fact, as it mentioned that as a percentage, more people sign up from mobile from India than anywhere else in the world, and that more members stream content from mobile devices than any other market.

In that setting, it's obvious that Netflix chose India as a testbed for its mobile-only plan. The service trialed the plan in the country earlier this year, and new members can now opt for the tier. While there's no option to cast or mirror content to another device, you do get to download your favorite TV shows and movies for offline viewing, and the plan works on tablets as well.

From Netflix's director of product innovation Ajay Arora: