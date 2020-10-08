What you need to know
- Netflix is increasing the cost of some plans in Canada from $1-$2 per month.
- The price increases are intended to help the company invest in more original programming and improve customer experiences.
- The new prices are effective immediately to new signups; existing customers will see the increased charges over the coming weeks.
Streaming pioneer and industry behemoth Netflix announced new prices on some of its most popular plans for its Canadian customers. According to a news report from the Canadian Press, the $9.99/month price for the basic plan remains unchanged, while the pricier standard and premium plans will increase from $13.99/month to $14.99/month and $16.99/month to $18.99/month, respectively.
The company says that it is instituting the new prices at this time to better enable it to invest in more original TV and movie content and to improve the overall customer experience for its users. News of the new plan pricing is rolling out to Canadian customers starting today. It will apply immediately to new customers and be phased in for existing customers over the coming weeks.
Started in the late 1990s in California, Netflix first came to Canada in September 2010, and it remains one of the most popular streaming services there to this day. It is unclear what kind of effect, if any, this most recent price hike will have on Canadian customers.
If you have not yet signed up for a Netflix account, non-members can watch some of its best original content for free through the Netflix app. Alternatively, disgruntled Netflix users may wish to venture to a new streaming service like Disney+ or Hulu.
A magical streaming service
Disney+
All your Disney favorites, and so much more
From DCOMs to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Running water or a smoke alarm? Your Android phone will now alert you
Your Android phone is about to get a little bit smarter. Thanks to a new feature called Sound Notifications, you'll now be alerted when certain sounds — like a smoke alarm or barking dog — are detected.
You can now use the Google Assistant to control your favorite apps
Google Assistant has gained a new feature that makes it possible for you to interact with apps using your voice.
OnePlus 8T design officially revealed ahead of October 14 launch
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shed light on some of the design features of the company's upcoming 8T flagship phone. The phone will be officially unveiled on October 14.
The best car phone holder for your phone
Make sure you've got one of the best universal car phone holders before you head off for a summer trip as more and more states and cities impose hands-free laws!