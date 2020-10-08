Streaming pioneer and industry behemoth Netflix announced new prices on some of its most popular plans for its Canadian customers. According to a news report from the Canadian Press, the $9.99/month price for the basic plan remains unchanged, while the pricier standard and premium plans will increase from $13.99/month to $14.99/month and $16.99/month to $18.99/month, respectively.

The company says that it is instituting the new prices at this time to better enable it to invest in more original TV and movie content and to improve the overall customer experience for its users. News of the new plan pricing is rolling out to Canadian customers starting today. It will apply immediately to new customers and be phased in for existing customers over the coming weeks.

Started in the late 1990s in California, Netflix first came to Canada in September 2010, and it remains one of the most popular streaming services there to this day. It is unclear what kind of effect, if any, this most recent price hike will have on Canadian customers.

If you have not yet signed up for a Netflix account, non-members can watch some of its best original content for free through the Netflix app. Alternatively, disgruntled Netflix users may wish to venture to a new streaming service like Disney+ or Hulu.