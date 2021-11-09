What you need to know
- Netflix has reportedly started rolling out a new feature called Kids Clips.
- The feature appears to be inspired by TikTok and has been designed specifically for kids.
- It will only be available in select markets initially.
Netflix is adding a new TikTok-like feature called Kids Clips to its mobile app, according to a report from Bloomberg. Kids Clips builds on the "Fast Laughs" feature, which was rolled out to users earlier this year.
The new feature will show short clips from Netflix' vast library of children's movies and TV shows. New clips will be added daily based on the streaming giant's "current and future offerings." Similar to Fast Laughs, Netflix's goal with Kids Clips is to introduce its younger viewers to new titles. At the same time, the company is also hoping to reach viewers that watch short clips on YouTube Shorts and TikTok.
However, there's one big difference between Netflix' Fast Laughs and Kids Clips features. While Fast Laughs are shown in a full-screen vertical format, Kids Clips will be horizontal. Also, kids will only be allowed to watch up to a maximum of 10 to 20 clips at a time.
The Kids Clips feature will be available to iOS users in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. There's no word on how long it will take for Kids Clips to become available on Android.
The new feature comes just a month after Netflix expanded its Play Something features to everyone. Netflix had started testing the feature for users on Android in May this year.
Earlier this month, Netflix also announced the addition of a dedicated mobile games section to its app on the best Android phones and tablets.
As long as you have an active Netflix membership, you can download free games from the new "All mobile titles" section. There are currently just five games on offer: Stranger Things: 1984, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Stranger Things 3: The Game.
