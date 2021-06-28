Netflix Partially Download ShowsSource: Netflix

  • Netflix users can now watch partially download TV shows and movies.
  • The feature is only available on Android phones and tablets currently.
  • Netflix says the feature will expand to iOS in the coming months.

Netflix is finally rolling out the ability to watch partially downloaded movies and shows to its mobile app. In case your download never completed due to a maxed-out data plan or spotty Wi-Fi, you can still start watching the movie or TV show. Until now, users had to wait until a movie or show was completely downloaded to their device to start watching.

Keela Robison, Vice-President, Product Innovation at Netflix, wrote in a blog post:

Whether it's a long flight or an extended commute, downloaded series and movies can make any moment on the go more entertaining. So we know the disappointment when you realize your download never completed because of unreliable wifi or a maxed out data plan. That's why we've improved the Netflix download experience so you can now start watching The Mitchells vs The Machines or the next episode of Luis Miguel - The Series even if it hasn't completed downloading.

Earlier this year, Netflix improved its smart downloads feature with the introduction of "Downloads for You." The feature works similarly to automatic downloads on music streaming apps such as YouTube Music and Spotify. It automatically downloads movies and TV shows that you're likely to watch, based on your watch history.

The new partial downloading feature is now live on the best Android phones and tablets. Netflix plans to begin testing the feature on iOS "in the coming months." If you don't see the feature on your Android device yet, head over to the Google Play Store and update the Netflix app. You'll have to be running Netflix version 7.64 or higher to access the feature.

