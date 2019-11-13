Wins by a landslide Nest Wifi Router You get what you pay for Eero Mesh Router The Nest Wifi Router is a serious heavyweight, with excellent coverage, reliability, and speed. Each router can double as both an endpoint and a network extender, and the purchasable Nest Points even double as Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers. Google's released a powerful product here, and it's one that gets our full recommendation. $169 on Amazon Pros Onboard hardware packs a serious punch

Nest Points can be used as smart speakers

Easy setup

Google Home/Google Wifi integration

Decent range Cons Lacks support for Wi-Fi 6

Pricier than some alternatives

Router can't be used as a smart speaker

Eero Mesh Router

If you're looking for a bargain, you can probably make do with the Eero router, available for nearly a hundred dollars less than Google's offering. At the same time, you're probably better shelling out a little extra for the Nest Wifi Router. And if you really want to stick with Eero, buy the Eero Pro, instead.

Pros Inexpensive

Eero's subscription service adds a ton of value

Easy setup Cons Coverage isn't great

Slower network speed

On-board hardware doesn't really hold up

From smart lighting to climate control, from home security to kitchen appliances, the diversity and quantity of Internet-connected devices are growing at an exponential rate. And as this smart home technology continues to gain prominence, the need for powerful, reliable mesh networking hardware to support it becomes even greater. Today, we'll compare products from two of the best-known brands on the market: The Google Nest Wifi Router and the Eero Mesh Router.

It's not much of a competition, though. Boasting similar specs to the Eero Pro without Tri-band Wi-Fi to give it an edge, the basic Eero Mesh is simply no match for Nest. Google's hardware is faster, offers better speeds, and covers a larger area, all for only a nominally higher price.

Two different weight classes

For the sub-$100 category, the Eero Router is actually a pretty good buy. In addition to seamlessly integrating with Amazon Alexa, it offers decent reliability, intelligent routing, and passable network speeds. Springing for Eero also gets you access to a subscription service known as Eero Secure.

Intended to provide users with better privacy and security, Eero Secure unlocks such features as content filtering, SafeSearch, priority technical support, and network-wide ad blocking. The next tier of the subscription, known as Eero Secure Plus, adds accounts for several major security-focused apps and services, including 1Password, Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, and encrypt.me VPN. It's great if you're looking for a secure mesh network on a budget.

Finally, as with all Eero's products, Eero Mesh has built-in compatibility with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. If you're big on Amazon and its products, that could be a draw for you. On the other hand, if you've already got anything from Google in your house, it's not going to sway your decision.

These advantages ultimately pale in comparison to what Nest brings to the table, as well.

Nest Wifi Router Eero Mesh Router Bands Dual (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Dual (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Wireless Standard IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wifi Output 4x4 MU-MIMO 2x2 MU-MIMO Beamforming Yes Yes Bluetooth LE Yes Yes Processor 1.4 GHz Quad-Core 700 MHz Quad-Core Gigabit Ports 2 2 Memory 4 GB 4 GB RAM 1 GB 512 MB Max Coverage (sq ft.) 2200 1500 Security WPA3 WPA2

If you use any Nest or Google WiFi products, the Nest Wifi Router is a no-brainer. Combine it with Nest Points, and you can even expand your voice-controlled smart home along with your network. Each Point doubles as a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker. Speaking of Points, they are perhaps the best way to drive home the large gulf in specs between the Eero Router and the Nest Wifi Router.

The Points don't offer great specs compared to the Nest Wifi Router. Compared to the Eero Router, they're actually more powerful, offering better coverage and faster speeds. Eero's Beacon expanders are in a similar boat. They're both pricier and beefier than the base Router.

Bottom line

There's no other way to say it - the Nest Wifi Router is simply a different class of hardware compared to the Eero Mesh Router. It's got better coverage, faster speeds, better on-board security (WPA3 vs. WPA2), and better support for multiple devices. It's also backward compatible with Google Wifi and works seamlessly with Google Assistant.

The Eero Mesh Router isn't a bad product for its cost. But if you have the money for it, we recommend purchasing the Nest Wifi Router. It's simply a better product all-round.

