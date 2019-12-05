Google's Nest Hub lineup is a wonderful addition to a smart home for various techy reasons, with one of the best being its awesome function as a photo frame — and it just got better. Android Police found that Google is adding on-screen buttons to let you favorite, hide, or share a photo directly from the screen.

While the ability to do these tasks has been there for quite some time via voice commands, the addition of on-screen buttons is welcomed. Now, remembering the exact phrase to get Google to perform the task is less important.