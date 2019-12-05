Google Nest HubSource: Joe Maring/Android Central

  • Previously, these options were possible by asking your Nest hub to perform the specific action.
  • Hiding a photo will archive it in Google Photos.
  • Some photos will also let you see other memories from that day.

Google's Nest Hub lineup is a wonderful addition to a smart home for various techy reasons, with one of the best being its awesome function as a photo frame — and it just got better. Android Police found that Google is adding on-screen buttons to let you favorite, hide, or share a photo directly from the screen.

While the ability to do these tasks has been there for quite some time via voice commands, the addition of on-screen buttons is welcomed. Now, remembering the exact phrase to get Google to perform the task is less important.

To get to the newly added buttons, simply press and hold on a photo, and you'll see the options in the lower right corner. When you favorite a photo, it will be added to Google Photos favorites, whereas the hide option will archive it in Google Photos, and tapping share lets you send it to a contact. There is a fourth option that shows up in some photos that will let you see other photos from that day, much like the Memories feature in Google Photos. Voice commands are great, but sometimes I just want a button.

