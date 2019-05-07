Google I/O typically isn't home to a lot of hardware announcements, but this year's conference has proven to be a bit different. In addition to the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Google also announced the Nest Hub Max.

The Nest Hub Max is a new smart display that's essentially a spiritual successor to the Google Home Hub which launched last October. It's outfitted with a large 10-inch HD display, making it considerably larger than the Home Hub, and also brings stereo speakers for more enjoyable music and video consumption.

As the Nest branding would suggest, the Nest Hub Max also comes equipped with a built-in Nest security camera that can be used to monitor your home when you're away. Other smart displays such as the Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Link View also have built-in cameras, but they're just used for Google Duo video calls. This is the first time we've seen a smart display double as a home security solution, and it's a pairing that just makes sense.