It's finally here. Beginning September 9, you can now purchase the Nest Hub Max in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. Google first announced the new supersized smart display back at I/O 2019, but for the first time, it is officially available for purchase starting at $229.

This isn't the first smart display to be released by Google — the smaller 7-inch Nest Hub (previously Google Home Hub) was released back in 2018. It was an impressive little smart display, but the new Nest Hub Max takes it to the max.

At first glance, the Nest Hub Max appears to be little more than an oversized Nest Hub. It has the same design and Ambient EQ to adjust the display color temperature, but it also has one thing the Nest Hub doesn't — a camera.