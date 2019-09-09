What you need to know
- The Google Nest Hub Max is officially available in the U.S., UK, and Australia for $229.
- It can be ordered from the Google Store, Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and more.
- The oversized Nest Hub comes with a 10-inch screen and built-in camera with Face Match, Quick Gestures, and the ability to view your home using the camera.
It's finally here. Beginning September 9, you can now purchase the Nest Hub Max in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. Google first announced the new supersized smart display back at I/O 2019, but for the first time, it is officially available for purchase starting at $229.
This isn't the first smart display to be released by Google — the smaller 7-inch Nest Hub (previously Google Home Hub) was released back in 2018. It was an impressive little smart display, but the new Nest Hub Max takes it to the max.
At first glance, the Nest Hub Max appears to be little more than an oversized Nest Hub. It has the same design and Ambient EQ to adjust the display color temperature, but it also has one thing the Nest Hub doesn't — a camera.
The new 6.5MP camera on the front of the Nest Hub Max promises to do a lot. For starters, it will be able to track and keep you in view during Google Duo video calls. It will also introduce Face Match, which will work similarly to Voice Match by helping identify who is using the Nest Hub Max and providing personalized results.
The camera will also allow you to use Quick Gestures in order to control your media, along with being able to use the Nest Hub Max to keep an eye on your home or pet as a makeshift Nest security camera.
Adding a camera also adds to privacy concerns though, and Google made sure to provide a light to let you know when the camera is active, as well as a way to disable it entirely. So, if you're not a fan of the camera, you won't be forced to use it.
