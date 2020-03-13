Google announced back in 2019 that you'd be able to see events from your Nest Cam in the feed of the Home app. Thanks to the release notes from the latest iOS version of the app, we are learning that the feature is coming very soon.

According to the "What's New" section of the 2.19 update for Google Home on the App Store, you'll be able to see Nest Cam events in your Home feed within the next two weeks.

Over the next two weeks we'll be rolling out the following features: Improved support for quickly turning your lights on and off from the Lights quick action. The Feed tab highlights important activity from supported devices for you and other home members. Now you can see Nest Cam events in the Home feed.

Unfortunately for Android users, the latest version of the Google Home app is currently 2.18. Hopefully, we'll see version 2.19 come our way soon with the same features. However, Google does have a history of rolling out features to iOS users first, with Android users sometimes waiting months to catch up.

Along with Nest Cam events in your Home feed, Google has also added better support for quickly turning your lights on and off with the Lights quick action. Currently, you can tap on the "on" or "off" button in the app to quickly access the smart lights in your home. It's unclear what improvements are being made in this update, though.