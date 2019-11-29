If you want to skip the line at your local coffee shop and save some cash in the long run, you can grab a Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso maker for nearly 60% off. The deal lasts until the end of Black Friday, but you'll have to act fact. The machine usually costs $233 but is down to $100 for the rest of the day.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso maker works with Nespresso capsules, opening your coffee break to a wide variety of blends and flavors. This machine scans each blend's barcode and adjusts the brewing parameters to match each blend. It supports five different cup sizes, so you can create a customized blend that's just the right size for you.

This bundle includes both the device and a collection of Nespresso capsules. To make a cup of coffee or Espresso, you just place a capsule in the machine and press a single button.

