That's a 43% discount, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals if you're in the market for a new Android phone. The Motorola Edge works with T-Mobile's 5G network, has a sleek design combined with great hardware, and is a fantastic deal at $400.

Cyber Monday deals are kicking into high gear, and one of the best Android deals right now is the Motorola Edge . The phone launched just six months ago and is currently one of the best affordable 5G phones you can buy in the U.S., and it is on sale for $400 — $300 off its retail price.

The Motorola Edge has a massive 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 64MP camera at the back, 25MP front camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charge. For what you're paying here, you are getting an incredible deal.

The Motorola Edge ticks all the right boxes. The phone has a huge 6.7-inch OLED panel with curves on each side, 90Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout on the left. The ultra-thin bezels combined with the large screen make it a great phone for playing games and streaming videos.

Under the hood, you'll find a Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Snapdragon 765G is the best mid-range chipset of 2020, and the best part is that it has 5G connectivity. The Motorola Edge works on T-Mobile's 5G network and has the requisite bands for AT&T's 5G network as well.

There's also Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a MicroSD card slot, and the phone has a 4500mAh battery that lasts all day. When you do need to charge, it has 18W fast charging. On the software side of things, you'll find Android 10 with a clean interface that doesn't include any bloatware, with Motorola's subtle customizations making a real difference.

If you are looking to pick up a 5G phone for Cyber Monday, there are few options that are as good as the Motorola Edge in this category. The fact that it's now available for just $400 makes it much more enticing — this is not a deal you want to miss out on, so grab the phone while it's still available.