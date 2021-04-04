The second race of the 2021 MotoGP season has a lot to live up to after last weekend's barnstorming opener on the same circuit. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a MotoGP Doha 2021 live stream.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales took the early advantage in the campaign, with a storming ride during last Sunday's Qatar GP that saw him secure victory after overtaking Francesco Bagnaia, to take the lead with eight laps left.

Ducati's Johann Zarco went on to finish second and Bagnaia managed to claim third after both riders dramatically passed defending champion Joan Mir on the final corner of the last lap.

Sunday's action will take place at the Losail International Circuit for the second week in succession, instead of the traditional early-season trip to the United States thanks to Covid-19 restrictions., and with similar conditions expected, it should lead to an equally tight encounter between the leading riders.

Marc Marquez will once again miss out on this weekend's action as he continues to recover from an arm injury, with the Repsol Honda rider replaced by Honda test rider Stefan Bradl.

Can Vinales build upon his opening weekend victory? Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's Doha MotoGP.

MotoGP: Doha Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?

The Doha Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Losail International Circuit, Lusail in Doha.

The Grand Prix starts at 8pm AST local time. That makes it a 6pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and a 1pm ET / 10am PT flag for those in the U.S., and 3am AEST on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch the 2021 MotoGP: Doha Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Doha Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

