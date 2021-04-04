The second race of the 2021 MotoGP season has a lot to live up to after last weekend's barnstorming opener on the same circuit. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a MotoGP Doha 2021 live stream.
Spaniard Maverick Vinales took the early advantage in the campaign, with a storming ride during last Sunday's Qatar GP that saw him secure victory after overtaking Francesco Bagnaia, to take the lead with eight laps left.
Ducati's Johann Zarco went on to finish second and Bagnaia managed to claim third after both riders dramatically passed defending champion Joan Mir on the final corner of the last lap.
Sunday's action will take place at the Losail International Circuit for the second week in succession, instead of the traditional early-season trip to the United States thanks to Covid-19 restrictions., and with similar conditions expected, it should lead to an equally tight encounter between the leading riders.
Marc Marquez will once again miss out on this weekend's action as he continues to recover from an arm injury, with the Repsol Honda rider replaced by Honda test rider Stefan Bradl.
Can Vinales build upon his opening weekend victory? Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's Doha MotoGP.
MotoGP: Doha Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?
The Doha Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Losail International Circuit, Lusail in Doha.
The Grand Prix starts at 8pm AST local time. That makes it a 6pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and a 1pm ET / 10am PT flag for those in the U.S., and 3am AEST on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch the 2021 MotoGP: Doha Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Doha Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch the Doha Grand Prix online in the U.S.
NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 MotoGP season in the States, but the network is only showing five GPs live this year, with the rest being shown on tape delay.
Sunday's second race of the season falls into the latter category. While the race will start at 1pm ET / 10am PT, the delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN will start at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Sunday night.
If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website — you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider.
If you're looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBCSN which will let you watch the network's MotoGP coverage plus a ton more sports content. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream the Doha Grand Prix live in the UK
BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app available for iOS and Android.
If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want.
Coverage of the Doha Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 5.30pm BST ahead of the 6pm start.
If you're a BT Sport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
BT Sport
Watch the Qatar Grand Prix live on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25 and allows access via the BT Sport app for streaming..
Can I stream the Doha Grand Prix live in Canada?
After much uncertainty last week, Canadian motorsport fans now have an option for watching the 2021 MotoGP season, after dedicated motorsports and automotive network Rev TV stepped in at the last minute to grab the broadcast rights for the region.
Rev TV is available via most cable providers, including Bell and Shaw Direct. Most operators now provide their own streaming services via their own dedicated apps, which should allow subscribers to stream all this weekend's MotoGP action.
Live stream Moto GP live in Australia for free
The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is once again broadcasting the entire MotoGP season including the Doha Grand Prix live for nada. You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on-demand service's website and apps for iOS and Android. The race is set to start at 4am AEDT in the early hours of Monday, with coverage starting at 3.30am.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.