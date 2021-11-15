There are less than two weeks before we hit Black Friday, but there are plenty of deals to be had in the days leading up to the event. With so much to consider, we wanted to know what our readers were most interested in buying this holiday season.

Most responses were for consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED. With the launch of the Switch model, the handheld has seemingly risen back to the top, and it's likely to be a popular option for shoppers as Black Friday Switch deals ramp up. However, the PS5 continues to be in short supply, and things may not get any better on Black Friday.

Fortunately, while we're keeping out for the best PS5 Black Friday deals, we're also keeping track of PS5 restocks so that our readers can act fact and secure one.

Coming closely behind were computers/tablets and smartphones, with headphones and smartwatches coming in last.