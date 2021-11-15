What you need to know
- We asked what kind of tech deals our readers are looking for on Black Friday.
- Most readers are looking to purchase a console for the holidays.
- Computers, tablets, and smartphones were close behind in the tech deals readers are after.
There are less than two weeks before we hit Black Friday, but there are plenty of deals to be had in the days leading up to the event. With so much to consider, we wanted to know what our readers were most interested in buying this holiday season.
Most responses were for consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED. With the launch of the Switch model, the handheld has seemingly risen back to the top, and it's likely to be a popular option for shoppers as Black Friday Switch deals ramp up. However, the PS5 continues to be in short supply, and things may not get any better on Black Friday.
Fortunately, while we're keeping out for the best PS5 Black Friday deals, we're also keeping track of PS5 restocks so that our readers can act fact and secure one.
Coming closely behind were computers/tablets and smartphones, with headphones and smartwatches coming in last.
Some users commented that they are looking for deals on other items, including some of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, smartphone accessories, air purifiers, and even the Chromecast with Google TV.
With the holidays fast approaching and Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" gaining steam, you may not want to wait for Black Friday if you're going to get in on some of these tech deals, especially if you plan to get your hands on a PS5.
