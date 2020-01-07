What you need to know
- PlayStation has revealed the most downloaded PlayStation titles of December 2019.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Grand Theft Auto V and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order led the top of the list.
- Beat Saber was the most downloaded PlayStation VR game.
While 2020 is now underway, PlayStation has shared the stats of the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store from last month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the list, with Grand Theft Auto V and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order right behind it. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition shot back up the charts to the #7 spot, which was probably aided by the popularity of the show combined with the game being on sale. Here's the top downloaded PlayStation 4 games from December 2019.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- NBA 2K20
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Madden NFL 20
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Need for Speed Heat
- EA Sports FIFA 20
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- God of War
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Resident Evil 2
- The Forest
- Rocket League
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Do note that the list above does not include free-to-play games. Meanwhile, we can also see the top ten downloaded PlayStation VR games from last month.
- Beat Saber
- Superhot VR
- Job Simulator
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Blood & Truth
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
We don't yet have the NPD results from December 2019 but once we do, it'll be interesting to compare and contrast the placement of different titles.
