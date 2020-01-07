While 2020 is now underway, PlayStation has shared the stats of the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store from last month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the list, with Grand Theft Auto V and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order right behind it. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition shot back up the charts to the #7 spot, which was probably aided by the popularity of the show combined with the game being on sale. Here's the top downloaded PlayStation 4 games from December 2019.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K20 Star Wars Battlefront II Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Madden NFL 20 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Marvel's Spider-Man Need for Speed Heat EA Sports FIFA 20 Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War EA Sports UFC 3 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Resident Evil 2 The Forest Rocket League Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Do note that the list above does not include free-to-play games. Meanwhile, we can also see the top ten downloaded PlayStation VR games from last month.

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission Blood & Truth Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

We don't yet have the NPD results from December 2019 but once we do, it'll be interesting to compare and contrast the placement of different titles.