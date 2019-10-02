Managing your privacy in the digital world isn't always the easiest of tasks. However, Google is now introducing some new tools and settings to help simplify the process of protecting your privacy.

First on the list, Incognito mode will soon be available in Google Maps. After launching Incognito mode in Chrome back in 2008, it quickly became one of the most popular ways to protect your privacy online. It has since expanded to YouTube earlier this year, and soon you'll be able to enjoy the same freedom in Google Maps.

To turn on Incognito mode, simply tap on your profile photo and select it from there. While using Incognito mode, places you search for won't be saved to your profile and they won't be used to personalize your Maps experience.

Look out for Incognito mode to start rolling out to Maps later this month on Android and on iOS sometime soon.