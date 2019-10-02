What you need to know
- Incognito mode is coming to Google Maps in late October.
- You can now set up YouTube to automatically delete your history every three or 18 months.
- Password Checkup in Chrome will help you determine if your passwords are insecure or have been compromised.
Managing your privacy in the digital world isn't always the easiest of tasks. However, Google is now introducing some new tools and settings to help simplify the process of protecting your privacy.
First on the list, Incognito mode will soon be available in Google Maps. After launching Incognito mode in Chrome back in 2008, it quickly became one of the most popular ways to protect your privacy online. It has since expanded to YouTube earlier this year, and soon you'll be able to enjoy the same freedom in Google Maps.
To turn on Incognito mode, simply tap on your profile photo and select it from there. While using Incognito mode, places you search for won't be saved to your profile and they won't be used to personalize your Maps experience.
Look out for Incognito mode to start rolling out to Maps later this month on Android and on iOS sometime soon.
Back in May, Google announced a handy new privacy feature that allows you to automatically delete your location history and web activity every three or 18 months. This feature is now expanding to YouTube, so no longer will your embarrassing history of searching for cat videos haunt you.
Google is also giving you a new way to delete your voice data with Google Assistant. Beginning next week, you'll be able to delete your voice history using the commands, "Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you" or "Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week." If you want to delete more than a week's worth of data, then the Assistant will help you access your account settings to do so.
This feature will be available in English first and roll out to additional languages next month. You'll also be able to get more information on how Google keeps your data safe by asking "Hey Google, how do you keep my data safe?"
You can't talk about privacy and security without thinking of passwords. Our passwords are all that stand between us and a flood of our personal info being exposed to the world. That's why Google is introducing Password Checkup to help manage your passwords.
By using Password Checkup, you'll be able to see if "any of your passwords are weak, whether you've reused them across multiple sites, or if we've discovered they've been compromised (for example, in a third-party data breach)." To access Password Checkup, simply direct your Chrome browser to passwords.google.com.