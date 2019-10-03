While many Hunters are likely still working through the many quests available in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, there's more coming. As previously announced, a free update is coming later on October 10, adding the classic beastie Rajang, who is set to provide a challenge to its Master Rank challengers.

In addition to this new monster, the update will also include a new volcanic region to explore, which will be added on to the Guiding Lands. You'll also be able to invite all your monster hunting friends to check out your room and use a music player to play different tracks, making for a social atmosphere.

For more information on Rajang, you can check out the initial announcement trailer here. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is currently available on consoles and is set to release on PC early next year in January 2020.

