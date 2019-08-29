What you need to know
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has a new trailer, showing off a montage of monsters revealed so far.
- During the trailer, a fan-favorite monster was confirmed to be coming: the Zinogre!
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is set to release on September 6.
- You can preorder Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for $50 from Amazon.
Yes, it's confirmed. The Zinogre is coming in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. A new trailer for the game was released today, showing off a montage of the beasties, both new and old, that are showing up in the expansion. Just as the montage ends however, there's a fantastic reveal. You can check out the new trailer revealing the Zinogre below:
Capcom seems to be making sure that this expansion is packed to the utter brim with content. Several new monsters are being added, including some from past titles. There's new weapon moves and abilities and new areas to explore. All ion all, there's going to be a ton to do. If you'd like to know just how many monsters are coming, you can check out the full list of confirmed additions right here.
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is currently set to be available on September 6. PlayStation 4 owners can look forward to some exclusive content themed after Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds.
