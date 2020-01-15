Capcom's strong success with Monster Hunter World is continuing. In a recent press release, Capcom shared that across all platforms, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold over 4 million copies worldwide. The base game continues on chugging as well, selling over 15 million copies so far, a first for any individual Capcom title.

Monster Hunter World was already Capcom's bestselling game of all time and that spot has now been further solidified. The Monster Hunter franchise has now sold over 61 million copies, though the Resident Evil franchise has still sold more overall, sitting at over 93 million copies sold.

Monster Hunter World first released on consoles in January 2018, while the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion became available on consoles in September 2019. The PC version of the expansion has also released and you can check out our review of that port right here. Our reviewer, Jordan Palmer, noted that "Monster Hunter World is a complex game, with Iceborne bumping up the challenge considerably, but with perseverance and practice, anyone can overcome this, and wind up addicted."