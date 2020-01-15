What you need to know
- Capcom shared in a press release that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold over 4 million copies so far.
- The base game, Monster Hunter World, has sold over 15 million copies so far.
- Monster Hunter World first released in January 2018, while the Iceborne expansion released in September 2019.
- You can grab Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PlayStation 4 for $30 from Amazon.
Capcom's strong success with Monster Hunter World is continuing. In a recent press release, Capcom shared that across all platforms, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold over 4 million copies worldwide. The base game continues on chugging as well, selling over 15 million copies so far, a first for any individual Capcom title.
Monster Hunter World was already Capcom's bestselling game of all time and that spot has now been further solidified. The Monster Hunter franchise has now sold over 61 million copies, though the Resident Evil franchise has still sold more overall, sitting at over 93 million copies sold.
Monster Hunter World first released on consoles in January 2018, while the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion became available on consoles in September 2019. The PC version of the expansion has also released and you can check out our review of that port right here. Our reviewer, Jordan Palmer, noted that "Monster Hunter World is a complex game, with Iceborne bumping up the challenge considerably, but with perseverance and practice, anyone can overcome this, and wind up addicted."
Hunt in Hoarfrost Reach
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
All-new threats
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is an upcoming expansion to Capcom's most successful game of all time, Monster Hunter World. Take the fight to Hoarfrost Reach and battle all-new beasties, returning threats, and grind all-new gear.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
India to offer subsidized loans to entice Apple and Samsung suppliers
A report suggests that India is planning to offer Apple and Samsung suppliers subsidized loans in the hope that they will open factories in the nation.
Leaked Huawei P40 render shows dual hole-punch display, triple rear cameras
An alleged render of the upcoming Huawei P40 has been leaked online, revealing a hole-punch display and triple rear cameras.
Are you getting used to Android 10's gestures?
Ever since Android 10 first started rolling out back in September, its gesture navigation system has been polarizing for a lot of users. Now that a few months have passed, are you starting to get used to them?
A Star Trek Adventure just joined the full library of Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!