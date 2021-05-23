Having been solely missed last year after being dropped from the F1 calendar due to the pandemic, the drivers return to the exhilarating street circuit of Monte Carlo this Sunday. Read on to find out how to get a Monaco Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 action from anywhere in the world.

With a 29 point gap having now opened between them and Mercedes in the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull will be desperate for a good showing from Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Verstappen remains Lewis Hamilton's main rival in this year's title hunt, but the Belgian-Dutch star now has a 14-point deficit to make up and will likely have been disheartened by the manner in which the British driver stole the lead from him last time out in a breathless Spanish Grand Prix.

Many F1 pundit's see Hamilton's main threat in Monte Carlo coming from another team, with Maclaren's Monaco expert Daniel Ricciardo likely to shine once more in the principality, while Formula One newcomer Lando Norris will be looking to make his mark in arguably the sport's most famous race following his sparkling start to the season.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Where and when?

Today's race takes place on the iconic Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco. The green light is set to be given at 3pm CET local / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live using F1 TV Pro

Formula One now has its own dedicated live streaming service in the shape of F1 TV Pro which offers every race as well as qualifying and practice sessions live.

Available in 188 countries around the world including the U.S. and most of Europe, however, the service is not available in the UK and Ireland thanks to Sky's blanket deal to show live races across the region.

Racing fans in the USA can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for only $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while for motorsport fans in France and the Netherlands for just €7.99 a month.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix online in the U.S.

Formula 1 fans in the U.S. with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on ESPN. The race itself will start at 9am ET / 6am PT. If you happen to miss the Monaco Grand Prix for some reason, you can always watch a replay of the race after it's finished on the ESPN app though you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on ESPN. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the practice sessions and qualifying online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

How to stream the 2021 F1 Monaco GP live in the UK

Sky will once again be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage for the 2021 season, with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.

Not interested in committing to a Sky Sports subscription just to watch Formula 1, don't worry as you can watch the network's coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix on NOW with a one-day Sports Membership for £9.99 or a month-long Sports Membership for £33.99 giving you access to all of Sky's Sports channels. NOW will also let you stream the races on your computer, smartphone, smart TV, or other streaming devices.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34.

How to stream the 2021 F1 Monaco GP live in Canada

TSN and its French-language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.

If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The Monaco Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT Canadian time this Sunday.

TSN Direct TSN Direct offers F1 streaming for $20 a month, or just snag a Day Pass to watch the Monaco Grand Prix.

Live stream F1 2021 Monaco Grand Prix live in Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season's F1 Down Under. If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. The service is available from just $25 a month — and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.

For Aussie F1 fans, it's an 11pm AEST start on Sunday night for the Monaco GP.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports is an easy way to get streaming access to Fox Sports' coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before.

Watch F1 2021 Monaco Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Monaco above in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Monaco Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.