We've been expecting the campaign trailer for Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward for a while now at today we got our first look.

The trailer shows Captain Price talking to assorted characters in the game, including Middle Eastern freedom fighters, while bad things happen all around him.

By the tone of the trailer, the game will feature the use of chemicals in the theater of war, an incredibly touchy subject, but that just highlights what the game is trying to achieve. Infinity Ward thinks that "Realism" in its game is what will set it apart from other first-person shooters.

We have been playing the beta over the last weekend and the game itself seems solid. If the campaign mode can give us a story to match the gunplay, we could see one of the best Call of Duty games in a long time.

Modern Warfare is set to launch on October 25, 2019.