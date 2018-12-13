Bulky battery-sipper TicWatch Pro Classic congeniality TicWatch C2 The TicWatch Pro was a tank I expected to wear for a month and send back, but that hybrid display and seemingly endless battery were too wonderful to give up. Yes, it's a huge watch, but it's a huge watch that can do more and do it better than most of the current competition. $250 at Amazon Pros Hybrid display gives best of both worlds

I'm going to say more about these watches, but at the end of the day, your choice here is going to come down to one simple question: How big of a watch are you willing to put up with? We can talk about battery, we can talk about screen sizes and navigation and fitness, but none of it is going to matter if you can't stand a big watch.

It's OK if you can't. Neither of these TicWatches are bad products, but your size tolerance and your feature dedication is going to count for a lot when deciding between them.

Is battery worth the bulk?

The TicWatch Pro's quirky hybrid display and the black magic it weaves with the battery is wonderful and I am genuinely hoping that it becomes the standard for Wear OS because it is just that good. Using an old-fashioned LCD to display the time and step count instead of some minimalist AMOLED always-on display is brilliant and does wonders not only for battery life but the overall glanceability of the watch. This retro watch face is easy to read in hard sunlight and dim classrooms, and at far more angles.

The benefits to the battery from this hybrid display are immense, and the larger 1.39-inch screen make it easier to read and especially to navigate Wear OS on the TicWatch Pro. It's also got just about every fitness and tracking sensor you could imagine inside this tank of a watch, and you feel that bulk with the Pro far, far more than you do with the C2. The C2 is still a thick smart watch, but it sculpts itself in ways that hide watch's pudgy plastic underbelly against your wrist.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro Mobvoi TicWatch C2 Price $250 $200 Dimensions 45mm x 12.6mm 42.83mm x 13.10mm (20mm)

42.83mm x 12.8mm (18mm) Colors Black/Black, Silver/Black Onyx, Platinum, Rose Gold Watch housing Stainless steel bezel and backplate

Plastic frame Stainless steel front and frame

Plastic backplate Display 1.39" OLED 400x400px

FSTN display 1.3" AMOLED 360x360px Chipset Snapdragon Wear 2100 Snapdragon Wear 2100 Memory RAM: 512MB

Storage: 4GB RAM: 512MB

Storage: 4GB GPS GPS

AGPS GPS + GLONASS + Beidou Connectivity Bluetooth v4.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 Ghz

NFC Bluetooth v4.1

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

NFC Battery 415mAh

2 days on regular Wear OS

30 days on Essential Mode 400mAh

1-2 days Water resistance IP68 dustproof, waterproof

Not recommended for swimming IP68 dustproof, waterproof

Not recommended for swimming Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

PPG Heart Rate sensor

Magnetic Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Low Latency Off-Body Sensor Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Heart Rate sensor

The TicWatch C2 is a testament to how far we've come with "cute" smartwatches.

Before the TicWatch Pro came into my life, I was flip-flopping between an aging but prettier LG Watch Style and a cheap but health-tracking TicWatch E. The TicWatch C2 is a testament to how far we've come with "cute" smartwatches. When I bought my LG Watch Style in early 2017, I had to make a compromising choice between a watch that worked good and a watch that looked good. The TicWatch C2 may not be the perfect smartwatch by any means, and yeah, its battery life isn't going to beat the TicWatch Pro's hybrid evolution. But the TicWatch C2 works perfectly fine, has GPS, Gyroscopic, and HR fitness tracking — and NFC payments, which I really wish I used more — and it looks good doing it.

The TicWatch Pro is a bigger, better watch. The hybrid screen is amazing and I'm going to be hard-pressed to give it up anytime soon, but I've put up with brutish, shackle-sized smartwatches for years. And if you don't want to do that, then don't think twice about buying the C2 instead. It's an adequate, affordable, and potentially adorable smartwatch that should serve you well for years to come.

The only reason I'd consider holding off on buying a smartwatch right now — any smartwatch right now — is waiting for the first real batch of Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches to be announced at CES in January and MWC Barcelona in February. The Wear 2100 in both the C2 and Pro has been fine for me for 6 months, but the 3100 is the first significant processor bump in a while, and it'd be wise to see what manufacturers can turn out with it before dropping $200 on one.

