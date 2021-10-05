Google-backed smartwatch company Mobvoi has quietly unveiled a "new" Wear OS smartwatch that appears to be based on the TicWatch Pro 3 (via GizmoChina). The smartwatch, dubbed TicWatch Pro X, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and promises up to 45 days of battery life in "Essential Mode."

Like the TicWatch Pro 3, the TicWatch Pro X uses a dual-display design with a 1.39-inch 454 x 454 AMOLED screen and a low-power color FSTN LCD panel underneath. There's also 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, an SpO2 sensor, continous heart rate monitoring, 20 sport modes, IP68 water resistance, 4G LTE connectivity, NFC support, and built-in GPS. Thanks to eSIM and VoLTE support, users will be able to make calls directly from the smartwatch.

Unsurprisingly, Mobvoi's latest smartwatch runs Wear OS 2.0 and not the latest 3.0 version. Samsung is currently the only company that sells Wear OS 3.0 watches, but the software is expected to make its way to some of the best Android smartwatches next year.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro X is now available to pre-order in China starting at 2,399 yuan (about $372). At this point, however, it isn't clear if the company plans to launch the smartwatch in markets outside of China.

While the TicWatch Pro X isn't all that different from the TicWatch Pro 3, the company is tipped to be working on three new models: TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch GTH+, and TicWatch GTH Pro. The TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra is said to be a slight upgrade over the TicWatch 3 Pro with advanced heart monitoring features.