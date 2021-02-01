What you need to know
- MLB The Show 21 is set to release on April 20, 2021.
- For the first time in franchise history, the previously PlayStation exclusive is coming to Xbox consoles.
- It will feature cross-play support between PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
PlayStation's popular baseball series is going cross-platform, marking the first time MLB The Show will be available on Xbox consoles. The company announced that MLB The Show will be hitting PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on April 20, 2021. This announcement was accompanied by the reveal of its cover athlete Fernando "El Nino" Tatis Jr.
In addition to cross-play support, MLB The Show 21 will also feature cross-progression, allowing players to "earn and use content on whichever platform and generation you choose." This is a welcome move as more and more games support cross-play and cross-progression, bringing players together from wherever they choose to game.
Due to the pandemic, some changes have been made to how upcoming features and updates about the game will be shared. Sony has decided to launch a program called Feature Premiere, which will broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live. Six Feature Premieres are planned for MLB The Show 21, the first of which will release sometime in March.
So far only the Standard Edition of MLB The Show 21 has been revealed, but the developer will be revealing its Collector's Edition in just a few days on February 3. Sony notes that there will be no Standard Edition upgrade path from last-gen to current-gen consoles. Anyone interested in upgrades should wait for more information regarding the Collector's Edition.
MLB The Show has always been a popular PlayStation title, and who knows, this entry might just end up being one of the best PS5 games you can play.
Cross-play
MLB The Show 21
More baseball to come
The iconic baseball series is coming to Xbox for the first time in series history, and it's bringing cross-play support with it. Get ready for April and start practicing those homeruns.
