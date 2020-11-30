Steaming milk can be tricky, but this automatic milk frother takes all the work out of the process, with different settings for hot and cold beverages, ranging from lattes and cappuccinos to hot chocolate and more. The removable jug is easy to clean, and even dishwasher-safe.

Even my consumer-grade espresso machine is far more than the average person will have sitting around their house — but that doesn't mean you and I don't deserve to enjoy a nice homemade latte every once in a while. That's where an automated milk frother comes in. During Cyber Monday , you can grab Miroco's popular detachable frother for 20% off.

I have a confession: As much as I love making cortados and cappuccinos with my Breville espresso machine , I'm absolutely terrible at steaming my milk. It makes sense since I have no experience as a trained barista and typically opt for alternative milks, which are notoriously more difficult to properly aerate than dairy.

Steamed milk is an essential component to many styles of coffee, but it can also vastly improve drinks like hot chocolate or matcha lattes. There are plenty of great uses for it, but achieving well-steamed milk can be difficult without the right equipment. The Miroco automatic milk frother does all of the work for you, with preset actions for milk or foam, hot or cold.

The stainless steel design fits in with any modern kitchen, and it's incredibly easy to clean — it's even dishwasher-safe since the jug can be removed from its base. Best of all, it can heat your milk in just two minutes. To save on time, you can set the frother to prepare your milk while you pull espresso shots or set up another type of drink. If the frother gets too hot (around 212 degrees Fahrenheit), it even has an auto-off feature to prevent damage.

Personally, I'm going to keep trying my best to master milk frothing with my steam wand, but there's no shame if you'd rather leave this tricky process in the hands of a small machine.