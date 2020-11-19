What you need to know
- Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has Realms, or private servers that can be created for up to 10 players, allowing people to have massive maps.
- The service has been available on other platforms for quite some time, but has been missing on Playstation since the Better Together update.
- Now, after months of waiting from fans, Realms are finally available for Minecraft on Playstation.
- You can check out the new trailer, and access Realms on Playstation starting right now.
Minecraft, one of the Best Games on Playstation and Best Kids Games, has allowed cross-play between platforms like Playstation for ages through Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, and updates like the Nether Update have come to ever platform simultaneously as well. However, one thing that has been missing from the Playstation version of Minecraft, ever since it received the cross-play update, is Realms, or private servers that players can rent for up to ten players at a time. Today, the wait is finally over for Minecraft players on Playstation.
Alongside a new trailer, Mojang Studios announced that Minecraft Realms, which recently completed its migration to Microsoft's Azure platform, is officially coming to Playstation. This update will allow players on Playstation to create or join private servers with their friends from any Minecraft: Bedrock Edition platform, meaning you can participate in bigger, better worlds that don't require the host to always be connected.
Players have been waiting for a long time for this update, so it's great to finally see it here. Next on the horizon for Minecraft is the positively massive Caves and Cliffs Update, which should be coming sometime in Summer 2021.
A gaming masterpiece
Minecraft
Available everywhere you play.
Minecraft is an inarguable and complete success. It has sold copies in the hundreds of millions, has a huge following of dedicated players, and lets you unlock your every creative desire. It's also available on every platform imaginable, including Xbox One, Windows 10, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Play with anyone, and play anywhere.
