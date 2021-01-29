While neither of these teams started the 2021 NBA season as strong as they'd like, this is surely a game worth watching. Zion vs Giannis is all you really need to know about this matchup, but here's more information anyway.

Giannis is the back-to-back MVP and a force to be reckoned with. However, so is Zion Williamson, even if he hasn't been playing the best defense lately. These are two big, powerful, important players for both teams. As long as they can pass COVID and contract-tracing protocols, this will be an extremely entertaining basketball game.

At the time of writing, the Bucks have won seven of their last 10 games and are finally hitting stride and figuring things out. On the flip side, the start of the 2021 season hasn't been great down in New Orleans. They've only won a few games out of the last 10+ and have struggled on defense. That doesn't bode well when you have Giannis and Khris Middleton headed to town.

Fans on either side of the ball will want to watch this game so here's how to stream it live from anywhere in the world.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Where and when?

These teams get to meet down in Louisiana, where the Bucks face the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tip-off is on Friday, January 29th, at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on ESPN.

How to Watch Bucks vs Pelicans online from outside your country

NBA fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more info on this game in just a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Giannis through a different system than usual, give this a try.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can save your NBA watching experience. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any NBA game.

VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have several VPN choices in 2021, but we recommend ExpressVPN as the first choice thanks to the speed, ease of use, and overall security. It works on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.