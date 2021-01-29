While neither of these teams started the 2021 NBA season as strong as they'd like, this is surely a game worth watching. Zion vs Giannis is all you really need to know about this matchup, but here's more information anyway.
Giannis is the back-to-back MVP and a force to be reckoned with. However, so is Zion Williamson, even if he hasn't been playing the best defense lately. These are two big, powerful, important players for both teams. As long as they can pass COVID and contract-tracing protocols, this will be an extremely entertaining basketball game.
At the time of writing, the Bucks have won seven of their last 10 games and are finally hitting stride and figuring things out. On the flip side, the start of the 2021 season hasn't been great down in New Orleans. They've only won a few games out of the last 10+ and have struggled on defense. That doesn't bode well when you have Giannis and Khris Middleton headed to town.
Fans on either side of the ball will want to watch this game so here's how to stream it live from anywhere in the world.
Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Where and when?
These teams get to meet down in Louisiana, where the Bucks face the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tip-off is on Friday, January 29th, at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on ESPN.
How to Watch Bucks vs Pelicans online from outside your country
NBA fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more info on this game in just a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Giannis through a different system than usual, give this a try.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can save your NBA watching experience. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any NBA game.
VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web.
ExpressVPN

How to watch Bucks vs Pelicans online in the U.S.
This night game airs on ESPN, making it super easy to tune-in. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ESPN app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web. Otherwise, we have a few other ways to watch it below.
For starters, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer ESPN. We're actually big fuboTV fans as they offer several sports channels for the NBA including ABC, ESPN, and NBC. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NBA games and all the slam dunks for free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to several key games throughout the entire season, but unfortunately, they don't offer TNT. Either way, it's still a great way to enjoy most of the NBA season all year long so sign up now. We also recommend the NBA League Pass, but that's expensive. Additionally, here's more information for several ways to stream the 2021 NBA season. Or consider trying Sling TV.
How to stream Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans live in the UK
Diehard fans outside the U.S. can still watch the Bucks game. Basketball fans in the UK can use the Sky Sports Channel, which typically shows most sports, not to mention the NBA League Pass, which any fan will love. Additionally, some games will air on BT Sports and Virgin Media.
If you don't want to pay for a full cable package and get the Sky Sports channel, they do have a streaming-only option known as the Now TV Sky Sports Pass. It's a decent choice although we still recommend the League Pass or using a VPN by following our recommendation above.
How to stream Bucks vs Pelicans live in Canada
When it comes to Canada, you have a few options for streaming choices. For one, get the NBA League Pass in Canada and you're set. Otherwise, the games will air on Sportsnet and TSN channels and their apps.
Both Sportsnet and TSN offer monthly subscriptions for $19.99 CAD. Or, you can get a day pass from TSN and weekly passes from Sportsnet depending on what you're trying to watch. Keep in mind that these services don't show every NBA game, so check local listings or again, try the League Pass.
How to watch Bucks vs Pelicans live in Australia
Last but not least, we'll explain the NBA in Australia. First off, you'll need a cable package that offers ESPN. Just like with the NFL, ESPN owns the regional rights to the NBA in Australia. ESPN only shows select games each week, but with Giannis facing Zion, it'll likely be scheduled this week. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
The NBA isn't all it offers, either. Kayo will let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it first before you buy.
Keep in mind that ESPN won't show all the games, not even close, which is why you'll be happy to learn that the NBA League Pass is also available in Australia this year. Either way, tune in and enjoy a great game.
