Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything is back with another durability test, this time with the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. As is the case with the majority of the best foldable phones, durability is always a concern, especially considering the steep price tags. This remains true even with Microsoft's latest attempt at a folding smartphone.

But as is evidenced throughout this durability test, Microsoft's decision to opt for dual screens held together by a hinge versus a single folding screen is better for durability. When Nelson tries to bend the phone in half, there's a considerable amount of flex, but that's in large part due to the plastic frame. The impressive part about this is that the phone doesn't actually break because of the Gorilla Glass Victus found on the device.