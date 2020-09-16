What you need to know
- The Your Phone Apps feature is rolling out to supported Android devices.
- The feature may take up to 48 hours to appear on supported devices.
- The list of supported devices only includes Samsung Galaxy phones.
Microsoft's Your Phone is rolling out its Apps feature to supported Samsung Galaxy phones. The feature allows you to connect a supported phone to your PC through Wi-Fi and to run Android apps from your phone on your PC. The feature could take until September 17, 2020 to roll out to all supported devices, according to a tweet from the Your Phone account.
With the Apps feature, you can pin Android apps to your PC's Start Menu or taskbar and use apps from your phone side-by-side with apps from your Windows 10 PC. We took a closer look at the feature when it first came out.
We are excited to announce that the Apps feature is now rolled out to everyone with supported devices (It may take up to 48hrs. to show up). It allows you to instantly access your Android phone's mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC. Learn more: https://t.co/vASs8SCCVW pic.twitter.com/xUOaMmfALU— Microsoft Your Phone (@MSYourPhone) September 15, 2020
Right now, the Apps feature is only available for support Samsung Galaxy phones. Newer flagship devices such as the Galaxy Note 9 and 10, Galaxy S9 and S10, and the Galaxy Z Flip are supported. Several of Samsung's A-series Galaxy devices are also supported. Microsoft has a complete list of phones that support the feature.
Notably, the Surface Duo is absent from the list of supported phones.
Your Phone Companion
Your Phone allows you to sync text messages, photos, and notifications from your phone to your Windows 10 PC. Supported smartphones can use it to run Android apps on PCs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you going to download the One UI 3.0 beta for your Galaxy phone?
One UI 3.0 looks to be a big upgrade for Galaxy phones. Do you plan on joining the public beta once it's available?
AT&T plans to roll out cheaper, ad-supported phone plans starting next year
AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey has revealed that the carrier is planning to offer wireless phone plans subsidized by ads as soon as next year.
Samsung’s first Galaxy F series phone emerges in leak
Samsung's first Galaxy F series phone may be based on the Galaxy M31, which was launched earlier this year. According to a listing on the Google Play Console, the Galaxy F41 will feature an Infinity-U display and Samsung's Exynos 9611 chipset.
Bring home the title with the best Fantasy Football apps for this season
Are you ready for the NFL season? Better question. Are you ready for the Fantasy Football season? These apps make sure you can dominate not only the draft, but the rest of the season on your way to bringing home the belt.