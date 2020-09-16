Your Phone Companion AndroidSource: Windows Central

  • The Your Phone Apps feature is rolling out to supported Android devices.
  • The feature may take up to 48 hours to appear on supported devices.
  • The list of supported devices only includes Samsung Galaxy phones.

Microsoft's Your Phone is rolling out its Apps feature to supported Samsung Galaxy phones. The feature allows you to connect a supported phone to your PC through Wi-Fi and to run Android apps from your phone on your PC. The feature could take until September 17, 2020 to roll out to all supported devices, according to a tweet from the Your Phone account.

With the Apps feature, you can pin Android apps to your PC's Start Menu or taskbar and use apps from your phone side-by-side with apps from your Windows 10 PC. We took a closer look at the feature when it first came out.

Right now, the Apps feature is only available for support Samsung Galaxy phones. Newer flagship devices such as the Galaxy Note 9 and 10, Galaxy S9 and S10, and the Galaxy Z Flip are supported. Several of Samsung's A-series Galaxy devices are also supported. Microsoft has a complete list of phones that support the feature.

Notably, the Surface Duo is absent from the list of supported phones.

