- Microsoft Surface Duo launches on September 10, debuting a new dual-screen form factor running Android, geared for mobile productivity.
- The Surface Duo ships alongside an off-white rubberized bumper case, with red, blue, and grey colorways also in the works.
- New third-party accessory listings indicate Microsoft's official Surface Duo cases will cost $40 when sold separately.
Microsoft Surface Duo makes its U.S. debut on September 10, expanding the premium PC family with an ambitious Android-powered dual-screen device. The form factor toys with a new approach to mobile productivity, capable of extending apps, or running multiple, across twin displays. We now have details emerging on official Microsoft-made accessories, with recent listings setting a $40 price point on its protective bumper cases.
With the Surface Duo now in-hand for select reviewers, the unboxing experience highlights an included rubberized bumper for all out of the box. The novel design and ultra-thin 360-degree folding mechanism limits which types of cases can provide protection, but with Microsoft's bumper bundled in the $1,400 retail price, given the limited accessories as a first-generation device. We now know the firm plans to sell these cases separately, allegedly starting at $40 in the U.S.
Listings for the Microsoft Surface Duo bumper have surfaced across multiple third-party retailers, including PROVANTAGE, Douglas Stewart, and Connection, with a suggested $39.99 RRP for the standard off-white "Glacier" colorway. Red, blue, and dark gray variants are also in the pipeline, as teased via a recent press briefing. Microsoft is yet to discuss officially licensed "Designed for Surface" accessories, but with the promise of more details soon.
We understand Microsoft plans to launch its official bumper cases throughout the Surface Duo launch window, providing an opportunity to replace the included model. Given the design's somewhat disposable nature, it's welcomed, affixed with an adhesive strip that likely won't hold up after a handful of removals.
We've already rounded up some of the best accessories for Microsoft Surface Duo in the meantime, covering your basic needs for pens, screen protectors, and current cases.
