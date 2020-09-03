Microsoft Surface Duo makes its U.S. debut on September 10, expanding the premium PC family with an ambitious Android-powered dual-screen device. The form factor toys with a new approach to mobile productivity, capable of extending apps, or running multiple, across twin displays. We now have details emerging on official Microsoft-made accessories, with recent listings setting a $40 price point on its protective bumper cases.

With the Surface Duo now in-hand for select reviewers, the unboxing experience highlights an included rubberized bumper for all out of the box. The novel design and ultra-thin 360-degree folding mechanism limits which types of cases can provide protection, but with Microsoft's bumper bundled in the $1,400 retail price, given the limited accessories as a first-generation device. We now know the firm plans to sell these cases separately, allegedly starting at $40 in the U.S.