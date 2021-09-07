What you need to know
- Microsoft rebrands its news service as Microsoft Start.
- The new service features news curated by AI and machine learning.
- It's accessible through Android, the Edge browser, widgets on Windows 11, and more.
Microsoft is launching a new personalized news feed called "Microsoft Start" in hopes of reenergizing its efforts in bringing curated content to users.
The new service builds on MSN and Microsoft News to provide users with content that interests them using the "latest advancements in AI and machine learning, coupled with human moderation."
The service will display news and content based on user interests which can be easily personalized based on various topics. Microsoft Start will then refine the content as users continue interacting and engaging with content, and users can also indicate the content they like or dislike as they come across it.
On desktop, Microsoft Start has glanceable cards for weather, stocks, and sports that display readily available updates on forecasts, scores, and more.
On some of the best laptops, Microsoft Start will be available via the taskbar on Windows 10 and widgets on Windows 11. Users can also access Microsoft Start through Edge and Chrome browsers via the website or the Microsoft Edge New Tab page.
Microsoft is also making it available on iOS and the best Android phones with an update to the Microsoft News app that will enable the revamped experience. Here, users will have access to advanced, location-based search queries and synced content preferences.
All-in-all, the experience should be fairly familiar to use Microsoft News or frequent the Edge browser, but the revamp highlights Microsoft's commitment to improving the experience by bringing its news, AI, and machine learning efforts together into a content platform spanning mobile and desktop devices.
Microsoft says that MSN will continue to
