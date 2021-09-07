Microsoft is launching a new personalized news feed called "Microsoft Start" in hopes of reenergizing its efforts in bringing curated content to users.

The new service builds on MSN and Microsoft News to provide users with content that interests them using the "latest advancements in AI and machine learning, coupled with human moderation."

The service will display news and content based on user interests which can be easily personalized based on various topics. Microsoft Start will then refine the content as users continue interacting and engaging with content, and users can also indicate the content they like or dislike as they come across it.