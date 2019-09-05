What you need to know
Microsoft Launches has a new update available. The update brings the app to version 5.8, and it adds a few handy features (via MSPU). The 5.8 update rolled out to beta testers last month, but it is now available to all Microsoft Launcher users.
The new update brings several new features. First, Microsoft Launcher can now automatically add new apps to the home screen on devices running Android 8.0 and above. Second, the search experienced has been optimized to make local results easier to access. Finally, Microsoft Launcher now has Microsoft Intune Fully Managed Devices Support. Here is the complete changelog.
Microsoft Intune support makes it easy for IT professionals to manage and configure devices including wallpapers and homescreens.
To install the update, open the "My apps & games" section within the Google Play Store from your phone and check for app updates.
