A fresh update is now rolling out to the Microsoft Launcher beta for Android. Ticking the version number up to 5.8, this update adds a couple of handy new features related to app installs and IT administration (via Neowin).

The first change most people will notice is that Launcher can now automatically add icons for new app installs to the home screen on phones with Android version 8.0 or higher. It's a small, but useful improvement that should come in handy.

Next up is added integration with Microsoft Intune for IT administrators. Launcher 5.8 now works with Intune Fully Managed Devices. This allows administrators to have control over the configuration of a phone's home screen, including everything from wallpapers to app placement.

Here's a rundown of the full release notes: