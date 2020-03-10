What you need to know
- Microsoft To Do has updates on iOS and Android.
- The updates primarily focus on bug fixes.
- The iOS version receives improved syncing through the update and the Android version gains a Today section within the My Day area's suggestions.
The Android and iOS versions of Microsoft To Do both have updates available. The updates focus primarily on bug fixes and addressing issues, but also contain a few small tweaks (via OnMSFT).
The Android version of Microsoft Do do has several bug fixes and a new section. The app now has a Today section within the suggestions in My Day. Here's the complete changelog.
- There's a new Today section in suggestions in My Day. See what's due today and quickly add it to My Day.
- When you searched for a task you may have noticed that the tags on Steps weren't clickable. We've fixed that.
- We made some design adjustments to make the notes preview better, along with giving a new look and feel to your list options.
- We fixed a number of small bugs, including one where sentences in your notes were disappearing or being duplicated.
The iOS version of Microsoft To Do includes quite a few fixes and also improves syncing for the app. Here's the complete changelog.
- We're constantly working on our sync, and we've made a lot of improvements in this update.
- For Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages our smart due dates weren't working correctly. We've fixed that now.
- We fixed an issue where the UI didn't update if a task was deleted when you were in search results.
- Our header colors were not changing correctly... now they do.
- We made a number of accessibility fixes, including announcing that file is not downloaded if an attachment hasn't downloaded yet. We also hide the sidebar scroller when VoiceOver is on.
You can grab both app's updates through their respective app stores now.
Microsoft To Do
Microsoft To-Do syncs your tasks and lists across all of your devices, including devices running Windows 10, iOS, Android, and Mac. It supports file attachments, sharing tasks and lists, and has a clean interface.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tests reveal the Pixel 3 and 4 have abnormally slow USB transfer speeds
Android Authority recently ran an experiment testing the USB transfer speeds of several phones. The results revealed that the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 smartphones are significantly slower than phones with similar hardware and even slower than previous Pixel smartphones.
The Pixel 4a promises to make up for the Pixel 4 in new video leak
Google's Pixel 4a has emerged once again, this time in a hands-on video confirming rumored specs like a Snapdragon 730 processor and a RAM boost to 6GB from the 4GB Pixel 3a.
Nearly a billion Android devices could be vulnerable to hacking attacks
If you own an old Android phone that hasn’t received any new security update in a long time, you should seriously consider upgrading to a new phone to protect your data.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.