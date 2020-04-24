The latest update for Microsoft To Do includes a few changes that make it easier to keep track of tasks. First, when you move tasks between lists, they now appear at the top of their new list. The update also allows you to manually sort lists using the app's three-dot menu and arrows to move tasks. Lastly, if you currently sort your lists automatically, the app will prompt you if you try to disable automatic sorting to sort items manually.

You can read about all the changes in the app's changelog below:

We've made it easier for you to keep track of individual tasks across your lists. If you move a task between lists, we'll add it directly to the top of the list.

It's also easier to sort tasks manually in lists. Just tap the three dots to move tasks using arrows.

And, if you've enabled an automatic sort method, we'll prompt you to disable it before sorting manually.

We've smoothed scrolling in long lists.

In addition to the changes to sorting tasks, Microsoft To Do for Android now has smoother scrolling, which is helpful when viewing long lists of tasks.