What you need to know
- Tasks in Microsoft To Do for Android now appear at the top of lists when moved between lists.
- The update also smooths scrolling, which helps when viewing long lists.
- The update is available now through the Google Play Store.
The latest update for Microsoft To Do includes a few changes that make it easier to keep track of tasks. First, when you move tasks between lists, they now appear at the top of their new list. The update also allows you to manually sort lists using the app's three-dot menu and arrows to move tasks. Lastly, if you currently sort your lists automatically, the app will prompt you if you try to disable automatic sorting to sort items manually.
You can read about all the changes in the app's changelog below:
- We've made it easier for you to keep track of individual tasks across your lists. If you move a task between lists, we'll add it directly to the top of the list.
- It's also easier to sort tasks manually in lists. Just tap the three dots to move tasks using arrows.
- And, if you've enabled an automatic sort method, we'll prompt you to disable it before sorting manually.
- We've smoothed scrolling in long lists.
In addition to the changes to sorting tasks, Microsoft To Do for Android now has smoother scrolling, which is helpful when viewing long lists of tasks.
Microsoft To Do
Microsoft To-Do syncs your tasks and lists across all of your devices, including devices running Windows 10, iOS, Android, and Mac. It supports file attachments, sharing tasks and lists, and has a clean interface.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more
Just 6 months removed from the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 is here as the affordable mainstream option at a new higher price. Here's what it offers for that extra money, and where its value stands.
Guerrilla Games deletes job posting tweet with PS5 hashtag
Guerrilla Games, developers of the Killzone franchise and Horizon Zero Dawn, shared a tweet with a job posting for Senior AI Programmers that included #PS5. The tweet has since been deleted.
Make sure to get your tasks done with these to-do apps
It doesn't matter whether you have a million tasks or just need to get some ideas out of your head, there is a to-do app for everyone and every situation. These are the best to-do apps that you can download on your favorite Android device.