Microsoft To-Do beta for Android updated with autosave for notes, more

Microsoft is shipping out another small update to To-Do or Android, bringing a handful of useful features alongside some small bug fixes. One of the biggest features added in the latest version is that To-Do will now automatically save your notes. But you'll also now be able to add tasks to your "Planned" smart list and more.
Here's the full rundown of what's new with the To-Do beta for Android:
- Add new tasks in Planned smart list
- New error messages for license-related errors
- Add autosave for notes
- Updated string shown in snackbar on Planned list
- Back arrow on detail screen is tinted correctly in dark theme
- Create/rename list dialog supports now screen rotation
- Ensure emoji picker is usable in RTL locales
- Do not force due date to be today if custom weekly recurrence is set
This update started rolling out on March 25, according to Google Play, so you should be able to pick it up now if you're enrolled as a beta tester. If you want to enroll in beta testing, you can do so from Microsoft To-Do's Google Play store page now. Otherwise, we should see these new features hit the release version of the app before too long if testing goes well.