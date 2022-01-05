Despite a significant delay, Microsoft has confirmed that the original Surface Duo will receive Android 11 as soon as the validation and certification process for the operating system is completed.

The software giant has told Windows Central that both the unlocked and locked variants of the Surface Duo are set to be upgraded from Android 10 to the next OS version "in the next few weeks." That said, a specific timeline remains unknown.

Kimmo Lehtosalo, senior director of program management at Microsoft, has also revealed that the update was originally planned for release in December 2021. However, the company waited "a few more weeks to ensure a great experience for Surface Duo customers."

Microsoft's confirmation should provide some sort of relief to Surface Duo owners who are two Android versions behind the rest of the pack, while users of the best Android phones are now on Android 12. The company promised last year that it would roll out Android 11 to the first-generation Duo before the end of 2021, but that plan fizzled out.

The Android 11 upgrade for the Surface Duo was completed "for a handful of weeks," but the holiday break postponed its release, according to Windows Central.

Furthermore, the next major OS update for the dual-screen device is said to be Android 12L rather than Android 12. Nonetheless, it makes perfect sense given that Android 12L includes optimizations for large-screen and folding handsets like the Surface Duo.

The final version of Android 12L is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2022. It's not known, however, whether the Surface Duo 2 will be treated to the same update as well, skipping Android 12.