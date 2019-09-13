Microsoft Authenticator now supports backup and recovery to ease the hassle of switching to a new device. You can backup and restore all of your accounts when you switch to a new device, saving the time it would require to set accounts up again. Microsoft Authenticator supports Microsoft accounts as well as Amazon, Dropbox, Google, and Facebook, so some users will have a large collection of saved accounts.

Microsoft Authenticator is a two-factor authentification app that allows you to confirm logins using your phone. After setting up an account, notifications will be sent to your phone to verify logins. You then use a fingerprint, face ID, or PIN to verify your identity. The app also works with multi-factor authentification. The full description of the feature is on the app's store listing: