MicroSD cards are essential add-ons for some people's phones.

It's an easy, affordable way to instantly boost your device's internal storage, and thanks to a new type of card called microSD Express, things about to get ridiculously fast.

MicroSD Express is part of the new SD 7.1 spec being announced at MWC, at the most notable upgrade is that read speeds can reach up to 985 MB/s.

For comparison's sake, most microSD cards currently have a max read speed of just 100Mbps. MicroSD Express will increase those speeds by nearly ten times.

A faster read speed means that it takes less time for content on the card to be read by the device it's in, so accessing photos, videos, music and other files on a microSD Express card should take a fraction of the time it does right now.

It remains uncertain when microSD Express cards will start hitting the market, but you can bet we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for when that happens.

