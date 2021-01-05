Source: StackCommerce

Forget drones — the hottest toy of this year is the Robosen T9 Programmable Robot. This AI-powered transformer is packed with amazing technology, and you can control it with code or even your voice. In a special Android Central deal, it's now 19% off MSRP at $399.99.

As kids, many of us played with robot action figures and RC cars. It was pretty fun at the time. But if someone had come along with the Robosen T9, the other toys would have been quickly discarded.

Perfect for kids and adults alike, this remarkable machine has two different modes: race car and bipedal walker. It has 22 servo motors bolted onto an aluminum alloy frame, with artificial joints for smooth movements.

You can control the robot directly from the companion app or use voice commands. Once you have mastered the pre-programmed movements, you can fire up one of three programming platforms to create your own actions.

You can see why The Verge called the T9: "One of the coolest robot toys ever made."

It's normally priced at $499, but you can grab the robot today for just $399.99.

