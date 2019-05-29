Taiwanese chip giant MediaTek has unveiled its first smartphone processor with on-die 5G support, as well as new CPU cores and an updated GPU from ARM. The as yet unnamed system-on-a-chip, unveiled today at Computex 2019 in Taipei, boasts many firsts for the firm: Its first smartphone SoC to be announced with an on-die 5G modem, MediaTek's M70. It's also the first announced with high-performance Cortex-A77 cores from ARM, and the company's new Mali-G77 GPU.

Cortex-A77, announced in recent days, boasts 20% benchmarking gains over the previous-gen Cortex-A76 with equivalent manufacturing processes and clock speeds. Meanwhile, the Mali-G77 claims to be 30% more efficient than its predecessor, with 60% performance improvement for machine learning tasks. In addition, MediaTek's new chipset includes its most recent APU (AI Processing Unit) -- dedicated silicon for AI tasks.

The bigger deal for future flagship smartphones is the on-die M70 5G modem. Current 5G implementations like Qualcomm's X50, are off-die 5G modems -- far less efficient than an on-die solution because they're not built into the SoC. The M70 boasts a max throughput of 4.7Gbps on sub-6GHz networks, and the entire package, including the modem, is built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET manufacturing process.