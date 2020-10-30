What you need to know
- Insomniac Games revealed today that Miles' suit in Into the Spider-Verse is arriving in the upcoming game.
- The outfit actually looks animated just like it is in the film.
- It's unlocked via preordering the game.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 12.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave Miles a cinematic debut of critical acclaim and now we know you'll be able to deck out with his outfit in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac Games today revealed that Miles' suit from the film is coming over to the game and appears to actually be animated at 24 FPS, making it look just like it does in the movie. You can see the suit in action via a short gameplay clip below.
It's nice to see this iconic outfit added to the list of suits in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This suit will be available to anyone that preorders the game on PS4 or PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on November 12 for PS4 and PS5 and is rapidly looking like one of the best PS5 launch games.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
