Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave Miles a cinematic debut of critical acclaim and now we know you'll be able to deck out with his outfit in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac Games today revealed that Miles' suit from the film is coming over to the game and appears to actually be animated at 24 FPS, making it look just like it does in the movie. You can see the suit in action via a short gameplay clip below.