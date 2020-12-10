Wow. Disney Investor Day was like Comi-Con but without having to stand in lines for twelve hours to get into Hall H. Not only is Disney+ getting a lot of new content — and its first price increase — and if the slate of new Star Wars shows felt like it was too much awesome at one time, take a look at all the Marvel goodies we got today.

Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Meet the fantastic cast bringing the film to life. #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters July 9th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/EPhXPMGDuk

The title for the third Ant-Man film is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This will likely be the first big lynchpin of Phase 4 as the cast includes Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror !!

!! Kevin Feige acknowledged Chadwick Boseman's irreplaceable portrayal of the Black Panther and confirmed that no, the character will not be recast. Black Panther II will "explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film" instead.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

There's another Fantastic 4 film in development — hey, one of these days they gotta get it right, right???

Wow, that was a lot. I'm gonna go lie down before I pass out from too much awesome — you guys saw all those new Disney shows coming in the next three years, too, right?!?! — but it's worth mentioning that if you're a Marvel fan and not a Disney+ subscriber you're going to majorly miss out as Phase 4 features much more interconnectivity between the shows and movies than previous attempts (sorry, Agents of SHIELD), so if you haven't subscribed yet, time to lock into the yearly rate for the best Disney+ deal before the price goes up!