Marvel Future Revolution features a cast of characters drawn from the heavy hitters of the Marvel universe. Most of them come equipped with plenty of firepower to take on the threats that have taken over the world in the aftermath of the cosmic Convergence. Players have the option of selecting from a cadre of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to combat the threat. Developer Netmarble is likely to add more characters to the game in future, but at present there are eight possible characters to choose for your squad. Some of them are powerhouses, while others have more situational uses. And there are a couple who just aren't that useful, though they're all fairly easy to learn and control. Most of the characters are balanced pretty well, so that each of them play a role in the game and players can put a very powerful squad together. A starting squad will be four players, though you can purchase more slots if you're willing to partake in microtransactions. Here are the four that would be best for those putting together a solid four-person squad to take on the game's many challenges.

Great Heroes These are the best heroes for those to play just starting out in the game, and they'll generally remain useful well into the endgame. Captain America

Marvel Future Revolution gives significant power advantages to some of the most prominent heroes in the MCU, and Captain America is no exception. It feels very typical for Steve Rogers to be the one to help new players get used to the controls. He's also got a skill set that is geared towards short-range damage and tanking, which keeps him useful as you reach higher levels. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is a step up from the other Captain in terms of difficulty in use, in that she's slightly less beginner-friendly but she can really put the hurt out when it counts. She's useful for most situations you put her in, either PvP or PvE, and she'll be especially useful once she levels up. Doctor Strange

If you want a character who can pulverize the enemy from a safe distance, Stephen Strange is your character. His powers don't necessitate him to be right next to the enemies in order to completely wreck them, so if you prefer to keep your distance, he's a good choice. Iron Man

Tony Stark remains one of the most recognizable heroes in the Marvel pantheon, and here he is an excellent choice for crowd control. Stark's specialty is taking on multiple enemies with some decimating attacks involving rockets and his unibeam. While he's more versatile than powerful, he's great for the early game especially. Good Heroes These heroes have more situational usage and are a little bit harder for a new player to get a handle on, so we recommend them for experienced players. Black Widow

Natasha Romanov's power set is unique, in that she's got stealth as a viable option. She's capable of going invisible, flanking her opponents, and dealing damage and debuffs. She's not going to win any awards for her damage output, but she's a great hero to have on your side if you don't want to completely stack your squad with the heavy hitters. Spider-Man

Good old Peter Parker's one of the harder heroes to control. Most of the other heroes above have flight capabilities, or they just run across the screen, but they basically go as the crow flies. Parker swings, and can be a bit hard to control, especially since you can't use a good mobile controller. His spider abilities are not hugely destructive in my experience, but his speed and ability to cover distance is very useful. Okay Heroes These are the heroes that, while cool to look at, aren't going to be able to contribute as much to a squad as the other heroes on this list. Storm

The mutant weather queen should be an absolute game breaker, considering her power levels in the comics. Unfortunately, with her attacks she feels like a not-as-good Doctor Strange. Those who love her can still use her, but they might find leveling up with her isn't as fun as it is with other characters. Knowing her reputation, it's a real shame. Star-Lord

Poor Peter Quill might be a great person to have on your side against galactic threats, but in the game he's just not as useful as the rest of this team. It sounds trite, but it comes down to the simple fact that he doesn't do as much damage as other characters. He might be useful for those who are looking for a bit of a challenge, but for beginners just starting out, he's not really worth it to try out.

Marvel Future Revolution is currently out for both iOS and Android, and it's free-to-play with microtransactions. In fact, if you wish to have more than four players in your squad, you'll have to shell out a lot in those microtransactions.